Padres Cap Wild Weekend of Deals With 2 More Trades, As Team Snags Starter Clevinger

The weekend flurry of trades concluded for the San Diego Padres Monday, as the team completed two more deals, including one for a coveted starting pitcher.

Before the 2020 trade deadline expired at 1 p.m. Monday, the team sent six players, including catcher Austin Hedges and pitcher Cal Quantrill, to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for pitcher Mike Clevinger and outfielder Greg Allen.

Clevinger owns a 3.18 ERA for the year, and a 1-1 record in four starts. He enjoyed his best record last year, going 13-4.

MLB.com called the Padres’ frenzied activity an “astounding haul.”

The #Padres have acquired Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen and a PTBNL from the Indians. Details: https://t.co/qbAcebGXIK pic.twitter.com/S6GiaDPPi3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 31, 2020

“There’s a real collective focus to get this team to the playoffs and hopefully do damage,” general manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com.

Clevinger has some baggage though, as he faced questions last month over possibly exposing his former team to Covid-19 by breaking MLB’s protocols to prevent infection.

With the Cleveland trade, the Padres bid adieu to Hedges, who has spent his entire six-year career with the Padres. Though he has been a more than dependable presence behind the plate, his best batting average over his tenure was .231 two years ago. He’s hitting .158 this year.

Quantrill, in his second year in the majors, has gone 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA.

The team also sent outfielder Josh Naylor and prospects Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo and Owen Miller to the Indians.

Thank you, Hedgey! Best of luck in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/RmB8ndk1hd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 31, 2020

In the second deal of the day, the Padres nabbed another pitcher, Taylor Williams from the Seattle Mariners, promising a player to be named later.

Williams has posted a 1–1 record and six saves, along with a 5.93 ERA this season.

It’s the Padres’ second trade with the Mariners in as many days.

On Sunday, they acquired catcher Austin Nola and pitchers Dan Altavilla and Austin Adams from Seattle, in one of three deals announced that day.

– Staff reports

