Padres Split Doubleheader, As Myers Completes Big Comeback With Walkoff Homer

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres split a doubleheader with the Seattle Mariners Thursday, but took the first game in thrilling fashion.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The team staged a massive late comeback (in the seventh inning, due to baseball’s 2020 rules shortening games during doubleheaders), to prevail 10-7 on a Wil Myers walk-off home run.

They lost the second game 8-3, unable to overcome the Mariners’ six-run first.

The Padres hosted the double bill at Petco Park after agreeing to postpone Wednesday’s game out of respect for the Mariners’ decision to protest the Jacob Blake shooting. Basketball teams led the way, leading to the postponement of all NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday.

In baseball, play resumed for the teams that opted out Wednesday, including the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers swept their Thursday doubleheader with the Giants.

In San Diego, the Padres, trailing 3-1 in the first game, tied it up in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back homers by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The Mariners, however, answered with four runs to open the seventh, to make it 7-3.

With two outs, the Padres began their climb back. They loaded the bases after Austin Hedges was hit by a pitch, and Trent Grisham and Tatis walked. Machado singled, to score Hedges and Grisham. Tatis crossed the plate on a wild pitch and Eric Hosmer singled to bring in Machado and tie the game.

The Mariners replaced reliever Taylor Williams with Dan Altavilla, but Jake Cronenworth singled to put two on for Myers. On a 1-0 count, the right fielder hit a laser that banged off the Western Metal Supply Building in left for the win.

The Padres move on to Colorado to open a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies Friday.

Baseball, however, saw several Thursday games postponed as the Blake protests continued elsewhere, according to Yahoo Sports. The teams involved included the Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals.

– Staff reports

Padres Split Doubleheader, As Myers Completes Big Comeback With Walkoff Homer was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: