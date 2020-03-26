Wetzell, Mitchell Join Flynn, Dutcher as Aztecs Collect More Post-Season Kudos

Share This Article:

Three San Diego State basketball players and head coach Brian Dutcher received top honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches this week.

The association announced its Division I All-District teams and coaches, which include Malachi Flynn, Yanni Wetzell and Matt Mitchell, along with Dutcher.

Flynn and Wetzell snagged first-team honors, while the coaches placed Mitchell on the second-team.

Dutcher earned his first NABC District Coach of the Year award. He joins Steve Fisher, a three-time winner, as the only coaches in program history to be so honored.

Prior to this year, San Diego State had never had more than three honorees in one season (2011, 2012 & 2014). District 17 covers the Mountain West conference.

Flynn and Wetzell become the fifth pair of Aztecs to garner first-team All-District accolades in the same season. They are the first pair to do so since Jamaal Franklin and Chase Tapley in 2012.

Flynn, a 6-1 guard, finished the regular season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game.

Wetzell transferred to SDSU from Vanderbilt. He blossomed at San Diego State, averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His 59.2% field goal percentage is ninth-best in Aztec single-season history.

Mitchell earned first-team All-Mountain West honors from the coaches after averaging 13.8 points on 50.3% shooting. In addition, with 22 points against New Mexico, he became the 34th player in SDSU history to reach 1,000 career points.

Dutcher, meanwhile, led the 2019-20 Aztecs to the best regular-season record in program history (28-1). San Diego State won the Mountain West regular-season championship. The coronavirus derailed their post-season run, as officials barred large gatherings across the country, including sporting events.

He has already been named the Mountain West Coach of the Year by the league’s media and coaches, and USA Today Sports’ Coach of the Year. He also received the United States Basketball Writers Association District IX Coach of the Year award.

– Staff reports

