Aztec Flynn Enjoys 7th All-American Team Honor, This Time From Associated Press

All-American kudos continue to pile up for San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, who on Friday received his seventh such honor over the past week and a half.

The Associated Press placed him on their second team. It’s the fifth time the Tacoma, Wash. native has been named a second-team All-American.

He scored first-team All-American honors from Sports Illustrated and STADIUM. In addition to AP, the Sporting News, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, and The Athletic designated Flynn as a second-team All-American.

Flynn led an Aztec team expected to become a high-seed in the canceled NCAA Tournament. The team logged a 30-2 record, marked by a 26-game win streak that ended Feb. 22.

With the honors, Flynn becomes one of the most decorated players, for a single-season, in SDSU basketball history. He joins Michael Cage (1984) and Kawhi Leonard (2011) as the only San Diego State players to be recognized as part of AP’s All-American second-team.

The 6-1 guard finished the regular season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the floor. Nationally, Flynn finished the year ranked No. 14 in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.86:1) and No. 43 in assists (163) and free-throw percentage.

His other 2019-20 season awards include: Mountain West Player of the Year, member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District IX team. He also made watch lists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, Lute Olson National Player of the Year and John R. Wooden Award.

– Staff reports

