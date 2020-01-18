‘No Ceiling’ – Confident Aztecs Enjoy 19th Win As They Defeat Nevada 68-55

Share This Article:

San Diego State sits on the cusp of matching one of the basketball program’s milestones, as they won their 19th game Saturday with a fiery second half to outpace Nevada, 68-55.

The Aztecs, trailing by two at the break, shut down their opponents as Nevada went cold for most of the second half.

The Wolf Pack ultimately shot 28% for the game.

SDSU opened the half with a 7-0 run, and Nevada drew back to even the score at 40. The Aztecs, though, outscored the Wolf Pack 20-4 over the next eight minutes to pull away.

San Diego State had four players score in double digits, led by Yanni Wetzell with 17 and Malachi Flynn with 14. Wetzell added 16 rebounds.

The Aztecs, now 19-0 on the year, remain the only undefeated team in the nation. They lead the Mountain West with eight wins and rank No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The current win streak is the third-longest in school history, behind a pair of 20-game streaks, one to start the 2010-11 season, and the other in the 2013-14 campaign.

Both teams advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

After the win over Nevada, a CBS Sports Network announcer asked Wetzell how far he could see the Aztecs going this season. The senior forward responded, “no ceiling, sir. No ceiling at all.”

Nevada fell to 11-8 after the loss, and 4-3 in the Mountain West.

The teams played before 12,414 at a sold-out Viejas Arena. San Diego State can match the 20-win mark Tuesday at home. They face Wyoming at 8 p.m.

– Staff reports

