Despite Cold Shooting, Unbeaten Aztecs Set Aside Pesky Fresno State, Win 64-55

SDSU Mountain West NCAA
Matt Mitchell shoots the Aztecs’ first three-pointer of the second half against Fresno State. Photo credit: Screenshot, @Aztec_MBB, via Twitter

Fresno State hung tough Tuesday, before San Diego State pulled away in the second half, to win 64-55 and remain undefeated.

With the victory, No. 7 ranked SDSU improved to 18-0 on the season and is the only undefeated team in the Mountain West conference. Fresno State fell to 5-12 and 1-5 in the conference.

For a time, the match-up lived up to coach Brian Dutcher’s expectation. Despite the Bulldogs’ record, ahead of the contest he called it “our hardest game of the season for a road game.”

The teams went back and forth in the first half, after Fresno State rode a 7-0 run to take an early lead. The Aztecs surged ahead at the break, taking a 26-21 lead after the Bulldogs failed to score over the final five minutes.

Returning to play, SDSU kept up the pace to extend their lead to 10 with their own 7-0 run at the 13:00 mark.

Then Malachi Flynn took over. Fouled on a long attempt, he hit all three free throws. After he added an assist and a steal, the Aztecs led 54-41.

Flynn led all scorers with 22. Yanni Wetzell scored 17, while Matt Mitchell had 10 points. The Aztecs held the Bulldogs to 36% shooting, but went cold themselves late, as they failed to score for nearly the final four minutes.

San Diego State returns home for two games at Viejas Arena, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday when they face Nevada. Wyoming arrives for an 8 p.m. contest on Jan. 21.

– Staff reports

