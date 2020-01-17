New Honor For Aztec Malachi Flynn – Named 2nd Team Mid-Season All-American

Share This Article:

The Sporting News named San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn a second-team mid-season All-American, adding to his kudos since joining the team as a transfer.

The junior has led the nationally ranked Aztecs, the only remaining undefeated team in the nation, to an 18-0 record.

He is the only player from the Mountain West conference on the list and one of four players from a non-Power-5 conference to be either a first or second-team honoree.

Flynn is averaging 16.6 points a game, seventh in the league, while shooting 45 percent. In addition, he is averaging 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

He leads the Mountain West in assists per game, and is second in steals and assists.

Flynn also is part of both the John Wooden and Lute Olson mid-season Watch Lists.

He earned the Most Valuable Player awards at the Continental Tires Las Vegas Invitational and the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

San Diego State plays Nevada at 5 p.m. Saturday at a sold-out Viejas Arena.

– Staff reports

