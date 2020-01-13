SDSU Maintains Hold on Spots in Top 10 of AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Share This Article:

San Diego State held steady at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, while rising to No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

The Aztecs, at 17-0, saw the nation’s only other undefeated team, Auburn, rise a spot in both polls, to No. 4.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Duke took the top three spots in the polls. Kansas fell from No. 3, and all the way out of the Top 5, making room for Baylor.

In addition, Yanni Wetzell h as been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball “Peak Player of the Week.”

Wetzell averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes per game. He hit 16-of-19 shots was 5-of-6 in free-throw attempts during SDSU’s two games last week, against Wyoming and Boise State.

The Aztecs return to action on the road at 8 p.m. Tuesday, facing Fresno State.

They play Nevada at home at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at recent games, fans have filled Viejas Arena to capacity. For tickets, go to GoAztecs.com, visit the Aztec Ticket Office, Window E at SDCCU Stadium, or call (619) 283-7378.

– Staff reports

