Aztec Malachi Flynn Named to Watch List For College Basketball’s Top Honor

San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn earned a spot among 25 players on the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the list this week. The group, based on their performances in November and December, are the early frontrunners for college basketball’s most prestigious honor.

The junior transfer from Tacoma, Wash., has helped No. 7 San Diego State to a 16-0 record. The team’s torrid start is the second best in program history, behind the 2010-11 team.

That team, which went 20-0 to open the year, was led by Kawhi Leonard. Judges selected him for the watch list that year.

Flynn, the only athlete chosen from the Mountain West conference, leads the Aztecs in scoring, 15.9, assists, 5.1 and steals, 1.6.

Sports Illustrated has the complete midseason list. Voters will receive a ballot with a final list of 15 top players prior to the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 Wooden Award will be revealed during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on April 10.

Honorees must demonstrate that they are making progress toward graduation, while maintaining at least a 2.0 GPA. Previous winners include stars Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97) and Kevin Durant (’07). Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Zion Williamson of Duke received the award last year.

– Staff reports

