Barbara Bry Reports Raising Almost as Much as Todd Gloria as Primary Nears

Councilwoman Barbara Bry reported raising almost as much money as Assemblymember Todd Gloria in the race to become the next Mayor of San Diego.

The Bry campaign released on Friday its report on contributions and expenditures for July 1 -Dec. 31 , showing $849,000 raised from nearly 2,900 donors with an average contribution of under $300.

A week ago, Gloria reported raising over $1 million from 4,200 donors.

“Unlike two of my opponents, I can’t use loopholes to funnel large PAC and corporate contributions through political party machines to support my campaign,” said Bry.

Though the race is officially nonpartisan, Gloria has been endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party, and Bry has accused him of using an Assembly re-election committee as a loophole for fundraising.

“Despite those limitations, I am thrilled by the generosity and passion of San Diegans from all walks of life who have made personal contributions to my campaign,” said Bry. “They’ve responded to my independence and commitment to shake up the status quo at city hall for a change.”

Bry also faces City Councilman Scott Sherman and community activist Tasha Williamson in the March 3 primary. Polls show Gloria leading, with Bry and Sherman, a late entrant in the race, vying to make the November runoff.

