Todd Gloria Reports Raising Over $1 Million to Fund Campaign for Mayor

State Assemblymember Todd Gloria reports raising more than $1 million to fund his campaign to become mayor of San Diego.

The campaign announced the funding total on Thursday following release of Gloria’s first TV ad, and noted that the former city councilman now has “the resources necessary to sustain his front-runner status in the mayor’s race.”

Gloria has received 4,200 contributions, 87% came from within San Diego County and 71% from within the City of San Diego. Approximately 1,090 contributions are $25 or less and 1,535 are $50 or less.

“The support we have received from San Diegans in every council district exceeded my expectations. I’m proud our campaign’s message is resonating, and that people believe in my positive, forward-thinking vision for our city,” said Gloria. “These resources will help us continue connecting with voters and make sure all San Diegans know they will have a champion in me.”

Gloria, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race, will face Democratic City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, Republican City Councilman Scott Sherman and community activist Tasha Williamson in the March 3 primary.

