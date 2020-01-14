Scott Sherman Touts Poll Showing Second Place in San Diego Mayor’s Race

Share This Article:

City Councilman Scott Sherman released a poll Tuesday showing him in second place, behind Assemblymember Todd Gloria and ahead of Councilwoman Barbara Bry, in the race for San Diego Mayor.

Sherman, who entered the race on the final day to submit papers, is a Republican, and his two opponents are Democrats, although the race is officially nonpartisan.

The poll of 404 likely voters, conducted Jan. 2-6 by Competitive Edge Research, initially showed Gloria with 30% and Sherman and Bry tied at 12%.

However, when poll takers explained the candidates’ positions, the results changed to 33% for Gloria, 27% for Sherman and 15% for Bry.

“When voters learn about all the candidates, Scott shoots to a commanding 2nd place,” the Sherman campaign said in a statement.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.9%.

The top two vote-getters in the March 3 primary election will advance to the November runoff.

