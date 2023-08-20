The predicted track of Hurricane Hilary at 8 a.m. Mountain Time on Sunday. Courtesy National Weather Service

A diminished Hurricane Hilary will move through the San Diego region at tropical storm strength Sunday with gusty winds and bands of heavy rain that could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in the mountains and deserts.

“Winds are expected to strengthen rapidly during the late morning into the afternoon as the center of Hilary moves northward across the area with the latest forecast having the track roughly along Interstate 15,” the San Diego office of the National Weather Service said in its official morning forecast at 5:18 a.m.

“Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to develop today with the heaviest rainfall for late this morning into this evening,” according to the forecast. “The heaviest rainfall is expected for the mountains into the deserts with catastrophic flash flooding possible.”

Wind gusts were forecast to reach 45 mph along the coast and in the valleys, and could be as high as 80 mph in the mountains.

The weather service said the heaviest rainfall is expected along the east slopes of the mountains into the adjacent deserts, with as much as 5 to 10 inches over the next 24 hours. Rainfall along the coast and in the valleys is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of a “potentially historic amount of rainfall” that could “cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding, including landslides, mudslides, and debris flow through early Monday morning.”

Local and state beaches are closed in anticipation of large ocean swells from the storm. A 160 to 180 degree south-southeast swell from Hilary will bring high surf to south-facing beaches through Monday as well as dangerous rip currents.