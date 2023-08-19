Gov. Newsom, center, with Mayor Gloria, left, at the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Photo credit: @GavinNewsom via Twitter

In advance of Hurricane Hilary, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday issued a State of Emergency for San Diego and much of Southern California to support response and recovery efforts.

The governor signed an emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops, first responders and local officials, including Mayor Todd Gloria.

Newsom was also in touch with federal officials, including the White House.

On social media, he posted, “Southern California: Make sure to stay safe and listen to local official warnings.”

Grateful to have Governor @GavinNewsom in San Diego as we prepare for #HurricaneHilary.



He assured me that the State of California is monitoring, and the full weight of the state government will be with our city before, during, and after this storm.



Thank you, Governor. pic.twitter.com/Wz1I119Bfx — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) August 19, 2023

In his own post about the visit, Gloria thanked Newsom, saying “he assured me that the State of California is monitoring, and the full weight of the state government will be with our city before, during and after this storm.”

The state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts.

Heavy rainfall and high winds were expected to begin Saturday and last through Monday. At the governor’s direction, there were currently more than 7,500 boots on the ground deployed to help local communities protect Californians from the storm’s impacts.

The Emergency Medical Services Authority has assets on standby, including California Medical Assistance Teams to augment local capacity, aid in evacuations and support medical needs in communities impacted by flooding.

The EMSA stood ready to assist with Ambulance Strike Teams as necessary to support local communities. The Flood Operations Center is activated and has prepositioned equipment should it be needed.

In addition, the California National Guard has strategically deployed more than 350 guardsmen and two dozen high-water vehicles.

Cal Fire has nine Swift Water Rescue teams and Urban Search and Rescue teams in place along with 290 engines.

The state’s Office of Emergency Services, through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, has deployed a total of more than 700 local government firefighters and support staff, as well as 15 Swift Water Rescue teams, two Urban Search and Rescue companies and three Regional Urban Search and Rescue task forces.

– City News Service and staff reports