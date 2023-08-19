San Diego International Airport. Photo by Chris Stone

Airlines have begun canceling flights at San Diego International Airport in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary’s arrival in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 200 flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled and another 184 on Monday, according to the FlightAware website.

Cross Border Xpress, the bridge to Tijuana International Airport, warned of travel disruptions and advised passengers to check flight status.

The Palm Springs Airport also faced cancelations amid worries of flash flooding in desert areas of Southern California.

Airlines were reportedly offering weather-related waivers to facilitate changes to flights.