Balboa Park Golf Course. Photo by JW August

San Diego will close all public facilities – including parks and beaches – Sunday and Monday as Hurricane Hilary reaches the region.

City facilities may reopen Tuesday, depending on storm conditions.

Closures include:

City libraries, recreation centers and pools.

Beaches, regional and community parks, open space parks and reservoir lakes.

The Torrey Pines, Balboa and Mission Bay golf courses.

The City Administration building, 202 C St. Passport Services will not be available in person on Monday; previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.

All city online services will be available on Monday, including those for Development Services Department permits.

Trash and recycling collection services scheduled for Monday may be delayed. Residents are encouraged to secure their bins and not place the bins out for collection until Monday, depending on weather conditions.

As of Saturday, the city’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program has been activated with four locations available – including Father Joe’s Villages and the San Diego Rescue Mission – for those without shelter.

The City’s Stormwater Department has placed temporary “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, especially crossings around the San Diego River. Crews will be tracking the storm and monitoring 15 pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains citywide.

During the rains, multiple crews from the City’s Storm Patrol will actively monitor areas throughout the city and respond to incidents such as flooding and downed trees or branches.

The city advises residents to prepare for the storm and help reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by taking these simple steps:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris around storm drains and curb gutters.

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

Officials added to slow down on roads and never drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Residents can report impacts, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, residents should call 911.