President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step out from Air Force One upon arrival in Reno, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden, a day before he is set to visit the scene of another disaster, said his administration “stands ready” to render aid following Tropical Storm Hilary.

In a statement issued Sunday, Biden said he directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send personnel and supplies to California for impacted communities.

The U.S. Coast Guard was tasked with pre-positioning aircraft for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts. The government, he said, will continue to coordinate with California, Nevada and Arizona “on any resources they might need.”

He added that he spoke Sunday afternoon with Gov. Gavin Newsom about the emergency preparedness measures in place and the state’s initial response to the storm.

“I continue to be briefed on our preparedness efforts, and the storm’s potential impact – including flooding,” Biden said. “My administration stands ready to provide additional assistance as requested. I urge people to take this storm seriously, and listen to state and local officials.”

In addition, Biden said he is “closely monitoring” the Sunday afternoon earthquake in Ventura County, and any resulting impacts.”

Biden is to travel to Hawaii on Monday to get a firsthand look at the destruction wrought by the Maui wildfires that killed dozens of people.

Biden, his wife Jill, son Hunter and other family members have been in Lake Tahoe for a week of August vacation. They are staying at a home rented from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer – also a former presidential candidate.

The Bidens arrived late on Friday in the Glenbrook community on the eastern shore of the lake, on the Nevada side. Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, own the home, but are not present.

The White House said the Bidens are renting the home at fair market value.

Hunter Biden flew separately on a commercial flight with his wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau and were already at the residence when the rest of the family arrived, the White House said.

The president’s son is facing a special counsel investigation on tax evasion charges. President Biden, asked about the case at a Camp David news conference on Friday, declined comment.

– Staff and wire reports