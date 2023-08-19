Torrey Pines State Beach were the crash occurred. Courtesy Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Out of concern for public safety, the California State Parks department announced Saturday the temporary closure of all state parks and beaches in San Diego and Orange counties due to Hurricane Hilary.

All state beaches will be closed on Sunday and Monday, as will inland state parks in the path of the storm, such as Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, due to flooding concerns.

All incoming camping reservations for impacted areas are being canceled Sunday to Tuesday. Parks staff are reaching out to current campers, advising them of the dangers posed by the hurricane.

The department said more parks may be closed with little notice. For the latest park closures, visit parks.ca.gov/Incidents.

While Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm before making landfall in California, emergency officials are urging the public to take precautions, limit outdoor activities and avoid non-essential travel.