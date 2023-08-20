People walk along the boardwalk in Pacific Beach area as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches San Diego on Sunday. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

A diminished Tropical Storm Hilary moved out of the San Diego Sunday night as gusty winds and bands of heavy rain continued to drench the region.

“Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to move north across Southern California tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue mainly across the mountains and foothills. Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through much of tonight,” the San Diego office of the National Weather Service said in its 9:30 p.m. forecast update.

“Rainfall totals so far range from just under one inch to about eight and one half inches. The impacts have been severe in some areas. Tropical storm-force winds were felt across the region and several locations have reported wind gusts of 70 mph or greater,” the agency said.

As of 5:30 p.m., rainfall totals ranged from .91 inches at San Diego International Airport, 1.16 inches in Vista, 1.43 inches in Poway, 2.65 inches in Julian, 5.52 inches on Mt. Laguna and 1.76 inches in Borrego Springs.

In San Diego, flooding was reported along the San Diego River, with portions of Camino De La Reina and San Diego Mission Road closed. In Coronado, the access road from southbound SR-75 to Coronado Cays Boulevard is closed due to flooding, police said.

And on Interstate 8, near the In-Ko-Pah Mountains, transit has been limited to one-way traffic control in 15-minute intervals due to a rock slide. Delays are expected in both directions, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Correction: Crews on I-8 near In-Ko-Pah. Caltrans staff is suggesting you to stay home. Please drive with caution if you must go out. pic.twitter.com/r1v45ecgR0 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 20, 2023

The region is expected to begin drying out on Monday, though rain and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and deserts.

“Light rain showers will gradually push out of the region on Monday with drier and warmer weather for Tuesday into next weekend,” according to the forecast.

Highs on Monday will be 71 to 76 along the coast, 76 to 81 in the valleys, 67 to 75 in the mountains and 85 to 89 in the deserts.

Updated at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023