Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 6,559 cases and 249 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 88,444 cases and 3,630 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,618,471 cases and 96,875 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 125 new cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths from the pandemic disease.

• As San Diegans headed for area beaches on the start of the Memorial Day weekend, Lifeguard Services officials said beachgoers seemed to be following county health guidelines issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has altered but not fundamentally changed California lawmakers’ plans to create more housing in the state.

• Baseball’s players and owners continue to negotiate over when – or even if – the 2020 season will begin.

• The USS Midway Museum will be using Facebook for live programming on Sunday and Memorial Day to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country.

• State Sen. Patricia Bates writes that the California Legislature must act prudently to protect essential state services which cutting the budget.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 23 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: