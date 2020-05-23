San Diego County Reports 125 New Coronavirus Cases and 7 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 125 new cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths from the pandemic disease on Saturday.

The latest batch of tests totaled 3,795 and had a positive rate of 3%, brining the 14-day rolling average of positive cases to 3.4%.

The county’s goal is 5,200 tests a day, the number believed necessary to control the rate of infection once businesses fully reopen.

Since the first local case of COVID-19 in March, the county has counted 128,410 tests resulting in 6,559 cases and 249 deaths.

The latest victims were five men and two women ranging in age from 51 to 90. All had underlying medical issues, which officials describe as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity and similar chronic conditions.

