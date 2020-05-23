USS Midway Museum Commemorating Memorial Day 2020 with Livestream Events

Share This Article:

The USS Midway Museum will be using Facebook for live programming on Sunday and Memorial Day to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country.

The museum’s “Legacy Week” program will feature virtual events starting Sunday morning and continuing through Memorial Day. The San Diego community is encouraged to join the museum in honoring America’s’s heroes from the safety of their homes.

Here’s the schedule for Legacy Week:

Ongoing – Virtual Display of the Remembrance Wall viewable at Midway.org .

Virtual Display of the Remembrance Wall viewable at Midway.org Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. – Meet the Aviators and the Planes they Flew via Facebook LIVE.

Meet the Aviators and the Planes they Flew via Facebook LIVE. Monday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – San Diego Memorial Day Live Virtual Commemoration via Facebook LIVE. The program will include segments from Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, Mt. Soledad National Memorial, Miramar National Cemetery and the museum itself.

San Diego Memorial Day Live Virtual Commemoration via Facebook LIVE. The program will include segments from Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, Mt. Soledad National Memorial, Miramar National Cemetery and the museum itself. Monday, May 25 at 3 p.m. – National Moment of Remembrance, which honors those who have fallen while serving in the military.

In advance of Memorial Day, volunteers at the museum released a YouTube video thanking today’s heroes — the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum aboard an aircraft carrier that was commissioned in 1945 and served for 47 years is one of the most popular in Southern California. It is currently closed during the pandemic but providing virtual tours.

