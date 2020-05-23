Share This Article:

Some major shopping malls in the San Diego area reopened Saturday amid easing COVID-19 restrictions while others will reopen next week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Simon Property Group reopened Fashion Valley Mall at 7007 Friars Road, Las Americas Premium Outlets at 4211 Camino De La Plaza and Carlsbad Premium Outlets at 5620 Paseo Del Norte.

Simon’s website details the group’s COVID-19 protocols including taking the temperatures of employees when they report to work, separating desks and workstations by at least six feet or putting a barrier between them, requiring face masks, frequent breaks for hand washing and enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting.

Westfield shopping malls in San Diego, La Jolla and Mission Valley are scheduled to reopen Friday.

–City News Service

Some Major San Diego Malls Reopen Saturday; Others Reopen Next Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: