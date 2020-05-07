San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, May 7

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

• There have been 4,319 cases and 158 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 58,815 cases and 2,412 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,227,430 cases and 74,239 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt was just another example of a “failure in leadership” in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the service told Congress.

• California will face a budget deficit of $54.3 billion due to a huge drop in revenue combined with increased expenses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a projection by financial advisers to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

• Public transit in California faces an existential crisis over the coming months, with catastrophic revenue losses threatening the viability and availability of services.

• Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced a $10,000 donation to Father Joe’s Villages. It’s part of a program to help independent insurance agents give back to their local communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

