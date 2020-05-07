San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, May 7

Car in census parade
With the 2020 Census response lagging amid the pandemic, Alliance San Diego organized a census parade to remind residents to take part. Courtesy of Alliance San Diego

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

There have been 4,319 cases and 158 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

Across California there have been 58,815 cases and 2,412 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 1,227,430 cases and 74,239 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt was just another example of a “failure in leadership” in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the service told Congress.

California will face a budget deficit of $54.3 billion due to a huge drop in revenue combined with increased expenses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a projection by financial advisers to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Public transit in California faces an existential crisis over the coming months, with catastrophic revenue losses threatening the viability and availability of services.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced a $10,000 donation to Father Joe’s Villages. It’s part of a program to help independent insurance agents give back to their local communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

