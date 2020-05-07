DMV Reopening Offices, Including San Diego, San Marcos Locations

Share This Article:

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 25 of its field offices Friday, including San Diego and San Marcos locations, to assist customers with appointments and “transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office.”

The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.

All of the agency’s field offices across the state closed March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV officials urged customers to use online services as much as possible.

Social-distancing measures will be in place at the reopening field offices, which were chosen based on their size, location and service capacity.

The offices will be open for people with appointments and for select transactions, including:

— paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration- related issues

— reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license;

— applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card;

— processing commercial driver license transactions;

— applying for a disabled person parking placards;

— adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license;

— verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus; and

— processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows.

–City News Service

