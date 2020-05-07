Chula Vista Parks to Reopen on Friday, 2 Weeks After San Diego

Share This Article:

San Diego County’s second largest city will reopen its parks and trails for walking, jogging and other passive recreation on Friday.

Chula Vista said that in addition to walking and jobbing, residents could ride bicycles, sit on the grass and use dog parks.

Hours of use will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and parking lots will be open.

The Chula Vista Golf Course, located at 4475 Bonita Road, will reopen as well.

Face coverings are required, and prohibitions on team sports and gatherings of other than household members continue. Sports courts, skate parks, sports fields, playground equipment, gazebos, picnic tables and restrooms remain closed.

San Diego reopened its parks for limited use on April 21, but Chula Vista has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, with the highest infection rate of any city in the county.

