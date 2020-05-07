San Diego County Reports 110 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 110 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths Thursday as some retail businesses prepared to reopen for curbside pickup.

Since the pandemic began in March, the county has recorded 69,062 tests, 4,429 positive cases and 165 deaths.

The latest victims were two women and five men aged from 57 to 88.

“Our sincerest sympathy and condolences go out to the family and friends of those lost to COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, at the daily media briefing.

Beginning Friday, “low-risk” retail businesses selling flowers, clothing, shoes, sporting goods, books, musical instruments, toys and similar products can reopen for delivery or curbside pickup. Related manufacturing, warehousing and logistics business can also open.

“If you are a retail business…and you can do delivery or curbside pickup…you are free to open effective tomorrow,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The county has posted an online checklist for businesses to use in preparing to safely reopen.

