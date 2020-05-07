County Gets Extension Until June 1 on Business Personal Property Filing Date

Share This Article:

San Diego County Clerk and Assessor Ernest Dronenburg extended the deadline for small businesses to report taxable business personal property without incurring a penalty to June 1, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order earlier Thursday.

California state law automatically applies a 10% penalty for those who file late, after May 7th. Newsom’s Executive Order N-62-20 extends the filing deadline for business personal property statements Monday, June 1, helping businesses filing before then avoid the penalty.

“My office is working proactively to help taxpayers, and with this Executive Order we are now able to save over 40,000 San Diego County business owners from the state-mandated 10% late filing penalty they would have incurred after today,” Dronenburg said. “My office remains open and committed to providing taxpayers excellent customer service online, over the phone and through email to ensure everyone has the tools they need to avoid the state mandate penalties by filing timely before the newly granted June 1 filing deadline.”

Businesses are required to report their taxable business personal property with a combined value of $100,000 or if requested to do so with the assessor’s office on an annual basis. State law requires that a 1% tax be applied to all business property valued (in total) of $5,000 or more. The assessor mailed approximately 64,000 statements to business, aircraft and vessel owners. According to the office, as of May 6th, only 23,000 statements — less than half — had been filed.

— City News Service

