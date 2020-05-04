San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, May 4

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

• There have been 3,927 cases and 139 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 53,616 cases and 2,215 deaths deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,176,905 cases and 68,387 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will allow some “lower-risk” retail stores to reopen with restricted operations later this week.

• City beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach reopened in limited fashion along with nearby state beaches in Torrey Pines and Carlsbad.

• The nomadic “van life” community has suddenly found its way of life rendered impossible by the pandemic, as the virus shuts campgrounds, parks and support services.

San Diego’s top chefs are dishing out on how to make some of their most popular and delectable dishes. Here are entrees shared by chefs Kathryn Dew of The Waterfront Grill at Pier 32 Marina, Brad Wise of Trust, and Maria Pourteymour of Luna Grill.

• Jeff Holman writes that the move by many European countries to fall in-line with Sweden and rapidly reopen schools and businesses is becoming hard to ignore.

