Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 93 new coronavirus cases and five deaths on Monday and announced the opening of three drive-up testing centers.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Since the pandemic began, there have been 61,171 tests, 4,020 positive cases and 144 deaths in the county. The latest victims were three women and two men ranging in ages from their 50s to 80s.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the new testing centers in Chula Vista, Escondido and Grossmont will be able to test 800 people a day. Appointments are necessary, but not a doctor’s referral. Residents can make appointments online or by calling 888-634-1123.

Fletcher said that with testing ramping up and the percentage of positive cases trending down, it is “the end of the beginning” in the county’s battle against coronavirus. He praised Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that some low-risk businesses can begin to reopen later this week.

“The governor’s action was based on the science and the data and that is the way to do it. Here at the county of San Diego we will do the same,” he said.

Fletcher and Supervisor Greg Cox announced they are planning to introduce a framework to reopen nonessential businesses at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and the county is preparing to loosen business restrictions on some retail stores in conjunction with the state on Friday.

“Given the present state of where we are and the way things are trending, we expect to be able to join in the state of California’s loosening around retail, logistics and manufacturing restrictions on Friday,” Fletcher said.

Updated at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020

San Diego County Reports 93 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: