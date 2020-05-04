Beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach Open Monday

Share This Article:

City beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach will reopen in limited fashion Monday along with nearby state beaches in Torrey Pines and Carlsbad.

“We know you’ve missed the beach, but a few reminders about today’s LIMITED reopening in Carlsbad. Please don’t all go at once, and if it’s too crowded try again later,” the city tweeted.

Beachgoers will be allowed to run and walk on the sand, as well as surf, swim, kayak and paddleboard in the ocean. Group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are still prohibited.

Parks and trails in the city of Carlsbad will reopen Monday at 2 p.m. for walking, running and sitting on the grass. Parking lots at the parks will be open at half-capacity.

The three cities are the last in San Diego County to reopen their beaches after being shut to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset Monday, city officials said.

Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

