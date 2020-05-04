Governor Says Some California Retail Businesses May Open This Week

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California will allow some “lower-risk” retail stores to reopen with restricted operations later this week.

He said specific guidelines for stores to reopen would be released on Thursday.

“As early as the end of this week, you will have the capacity as a retailer with the modifications and the guidelines we set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores, florists — with Mothers Day coming up,” Newsom said.

The relaxed rules will also allow some manufacturing businesses that support the retail outlets to reopen, he said.

The governor, speaking at his daily coronavirus briefing, said offices and shopping malls will remain closed, along with seating in restaurants.

Newsom said the state will also provide some authority for individual counties to develop guidelines in conjunction with the state that could allow additional types of businesses to reopen, with appropriate operating modifications.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

