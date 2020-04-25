San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, April 25

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

• There have been 2,943 cases and 111 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 41,137 cases and 1,651 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 933,933 cases and 53,449 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Three people were arrested and cited during a rally at Moonlight Beach, organized to protest beach closures and stay-at-home orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 117 new cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths from the disease.

• At a news conference on Mission Beach, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined joined his police and lifeguard chiefs to explain the partial opening of city beaches at sunrise on Monday.

• Pressure to reopen the California economy, combined with the pandemic’s continued threat, mean Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon have to make a series of decisions far more difficult than the one he made March 19 when he issued a statewide order to stay home.

• As the pandemic enters its eighth week in San Diego County, public health officials are are releasing an increasing amount of detailed information daily about who is getting sick and dying from COVID-19.

• The San Diego City Attorney’s Office obtained a gun violence restraining order against a 52-year-old Rancho Peñasquitos man who claimed COVID-19 is a hoax to scare Americans into getting a vaccine that would allow them to be tracked by 5G towers.

• Boxes of food were distributed to families at the SDCCU Stadium on Friars Road by Feeding San Diego and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council.

• Vehicle SENTRI lanes at the Otay Mesa passenger port of entry will close two hours earlier starting Sunday as a result of decreased traffic volume.

• A state Assemblymember from Los Angeles warns that misguided fear of the “Chinese virus” will lead to hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in California.

