County Health Officials Report 117 New Coronavirus Cases and 9 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials reported 117 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and nine more deaths from the disease.

There have now been a total of 43,638 tests, 2,943 positive cases and 111 deaths in the county from the pandemic. Of the latest victims, five were men and four were women. All had underlying medical conditions.

There was no press briefing on Saturday, but the county Health and Human Services Agency issued a statement with the latest numbers.

Starting Monday, the county will open two additional drive-through testing sites: one at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido and the other at the Public Health Center in Chula Vista.

Residents who have symptoms and want to be tested must first contact their doctor for a referral, or call 2-1-1 and ask to speak to the nurse triage line.

