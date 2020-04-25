Coronavirus by the Numbers: Who’s Getting COVID-19 in San Diego County

As the pandemic enters its eighth week in San Diego County, public health officials are are releasing an increasing amount of detailed information daily about who is getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
The disease is affecting young and old of all races, is prevalent now in all parts of the county, and has proven fatal for 4% of those who have tested positive.
As of Friday, the county had performed 41,811 tests, recorded 2,826 positive cases and, sadly, reported 102 deaths.
“Our sincerest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deaths announced today,” said Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, at Friday’s press briefing.
“We are very sensitive to the tremendous sacrifices being made by the community and I would like to commend the public for staying the course and staying home to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Here is a synopsis of the key statistics provided by county health officials on Friday:
Age of Coronavirus Patients
- Under 10 Years – 22 (1%)
- 10-19 Years – 52 (2%)
- 20-29 Years – 422 (15%)
- 30-39 Years – 527 (19%)
- 40-49 Years – 496 (18%)
- 50-59 Years –545 (19%)
- 60-69 Years – 364 (13%)
- 70-79 Years – 210 (7%)
- 80+ Years –185 (7%)
Gender of Patients
- Men – 1,445 (51%)
- Women – 1,377 (49%)
Hospitalizations and Deaths
- Hospitalizations – 658 (23%)
- Intensive Care Admissions– 218 (8%)
- Deaths – 102 (4%)
Older residents have borne the brunt of the disease, and county officials say most victims had underlying medical issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, severe asthma and other chronic conditions.
Age of Fatalities
- 80+ Years –48 (47%)
- 70-79 Years – 24 (24%
- 60-69 Years – 17 (17%)
- 50-59 Years – 6 (6%)
- All Other Ages – 7 (7%)
Cases have occurred everywhere in the county, but most are in the large cities. On a per-population basis, the rates are highest in El Cajon, National City and Chula Vista, in that order.
Cities with Most Cases
- San Diego – 1,318 cases (47%)
- Chula Vista – 346 cases (12%)
- El Cajon – 161 cases (6%)
- National City – 84 cases (3%)
- Escondido – 80 cases (3%)
County officials say the maximum daily testing capacity including the public laboratory, hospitals and private labs has grown to well over 3,000, though shortages of swabs, reagents and protective wear can impose limits. Here’s the trend over the past five days:
Recent Trend in Testing
- Friday – 3,122 tests
- Thursday – 2,255 tests
- Wednesday – 1,514 tests
- Tuesday –1,016 tests
- Monday – 1,310 tests
One of the most important measures of a pandemic is the doubling time. A low number of days indicates exponential growth and an out-of-control situation.
Doubling Times
- Positive Cases – 15 days
- Hospitalizations – 18 days
- ICU Admissions – 20 days
- Deaths – 8 days
All of this information is updated around 5 p.m. daily on the county Health and Human Services Agency website and is fully available to the public.
