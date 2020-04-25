Deputies Arrest 3 Lockdown Protesters Who Wouldn’t Leave Encinitas Beach

Share This Article:

Three people were arrested and cited Saturday during a rally at Moonlight Beach, organized to protest beach closures and stay-at-home orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach, according to Lt. Amber Baggs of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Several protesters walked onto the beach and sat as deputies began speaking to them regarding the county public health order,” Baggs said. “The people were given multiple opportunities to comply with the state and county orders. Three attendees refused and were arrested.”

Protesters marched toward Swami’s Beach Park, and once there, began to disperse and left the area without incident at about noon, Baggs said.

“The Surf’s Up Shred the Tidal Wave of Tyranny” protest, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, was organized by Crista Anne Curtis, who led a similar protest last week.

Another protest was planned for Sunday at the Pacific Beach lifeguard station at 700 Grand Ave. starting at 1 p.m.

Dubbed “A Day of Liberty San Diego Freedom Rally,” that protest is being organized by Naomi Soria, according to social media posts announcing the rally. Soria organized last week’s downtown San Diego rally.

April 25, 2020

–City News Service

