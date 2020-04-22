San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 22

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

• There have been 2,434 cases and 87 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 33,261 cases and 1,268 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 834,858 cases and 45,894 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• National City became the first jurisdiction in San Diego County to require wearing a face covering in public.

• Six of the 10 motel properties that San Diego is looking to buy to house the homeless have a history of code enforcement complaints about bedbugs, cockroaches and mold.

• Vista resident Don Bartletti, the 2003 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography, can no longer roam the hemisphere searching for iconic images. He talks with Times of San Diego about what he’s doing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

• Columnist Marsha Sutton writes that transparency in local government is crucial, today more than ever, as temptation and opportunity amid the stay-at-home orders can combine to thwart the public’s right to know.

