Vista to Reopen Parks for Limited Use on Friday

The city of Vista announced Wednesday that its city parks will reopen for “passive use” beginning Friday, following just over three weeks of COVID-19-related closures.

Parkgoers will be limited to individual or household unit activities, such as walking, jogging or running. Dogs on leashes will be permitted.

Group activities and active sports will not be allowed, meaning athletic fields, skate parks, playgrounds, and all other areas related to group activities would remain closed until further notice.

Parkgoers will still be required to practice physical distancing and were recommended to wear face coverings while outdoors.

