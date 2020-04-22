San Diego Woman Faces $1,000 Fine or 90-Day Jailing Over COVID-19 Protest

By Ken Stone

Two days after the Rev. Shane Harris called on San Diego police to cite organizers of Saturday’s “freedom rally” against COVID-19 orders, a San Diego woman has been notified she’s facing a $1,000 fine or jail time.

Naomi Israel, 27, on Wednesday publicly confirmed she was an organizer — and the woman facing penalties for the downtown protest that drew hundreds.

On Facebook, Israel posted that she would be arrested for exercising her constitutional rights.

“I have attorneys ready and an entire team here to protect me but I need your help,” she said. “Centers for American Liberty is assisting with my cause and has put up a way for you to help fundraise the money for my attorneys fees and any fees involved in this fight. 🇺🇸”

Mark Meuser, an attorney with The Dhillon Law Group, told Times of San Diego in a phone interview that his group — led by Republican activist Harmeet Dhillon — would represent Israel over the constitutional issues he said were being violated and fend off any criminal charges that might be filed against her.

The Center for American Liberty also will cover Israel’s legal fees, he said.

Meuser said Israel sent him a Facebook message Tuesday that the Police Department wanted to talk to her and Meuser agreed to be on the morning call.

“I heard the police officer say that they are recommending that the city attorney issue a warrant for her arrest,” he said.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed it has contacted the City Attorney’s Office “requesting their review to issue charges against the protest organizer for violating the county health order by organizing a gathering,” City News Service reported.

But a spokeswoman for City Attorney Mara Elliott said as many as 20,000 cases are referred to her office every year, and a law enforcement officer “may take weeks to prepare a case before it is referred to our office for review by attorneys.”

“Case review itself can take weeks, and sometimes longer, to determine if misdemeanor charges will be filed,” the spokeswoman said. “Attorneys in the Criminal Division continue to review cases despite changes in their work environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Center for American Liberty said it was not aware of any other protest participants facing potential criminal charges.

Meuser also said Israel plans another rally this Sunday, but didn’t know when and where. Israel hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

“The San Diego Police Department informed a 27-year-old woman today that she is being charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine, for her participation in a peaceful protest … in San Diego,” said a news release Wednesday.

The release said the Center for American Liberty would provide legal representation to a woman it didn’t name, aided by The Dhillon Law Group of San Francisco.

“An estimated 400 people gathered in San Diego to peacefully protest Governor Newsom’s shutdown of the state’s economy,” said the release from the center, founded by Dhillon in 2019. “At this time, we are unaware of any other participants being charged with a crime. The charged protester had shared information about the protest on social media, which may have led to the authorities deciding to single her out for punishment.”

In a statement, Dhillon said: “The First Amendment guarantees the right to peacefully protest. Our client participated in a responsible protest adhering to social distancing guidelines. She, along with other protestors, stood six feet apart on a public sidewalk.”

Dhillon called it outrageous that her client was being charged with a crime for taking part in constitutionally protected activity.

“The right to assemble and to petition the government does not exist if there are topics that are off limit,” she said.

“Governor Newsom cannot shut down the state’s economy and then prosecute criminally freedom-loving Californians who peacefully protest his decision,” Dhillon added. “Nor may county and city officials abuse their power to punish protesters expressing protected opinions and doing so in a lawful and safe manner. We intend to fight San Diego’s punishment of our client if the authorities decide to proceed with this ill-advised attempt to chill the speech of Americans.”

San Diego police and Harris didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Center for American Liberty’s news release said the San Diego protest was Sunday, April 19, but the actual date was Saturday.

On Monday, a joint police-sheriff statement said: “While no citations were issued at the protests, that does not mean prosecution will not be sought, especially to the organizers of these events.”

Updated at 3:10 p.m, April 22, 2020

