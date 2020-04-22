National City Is First Jurisdiction in County to Require Face Coverings in Public

Starting Wednesday, everyone who goes out in public in National City is required to wear a face covering.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The City Council unanimously passed an emergency order Tuesday night mandating the practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making National City the first city to do so in San Diego County.
The action was taken during a virtual meeting of the City Council.
The order means that all community members must wear face coverings “anytime they leave their home and are in public settings,” according to a statement from city officials.
Riverside County was the first political jurisdiction in California to make face coverings mandatory earlier this month.
Elsewhere in San Diego County face coverings are recommended for the general public but not required.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: