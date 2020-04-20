San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, April 20

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

• There have been 2,268 cases and 71 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 30,333 cases and 1,166 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 766,212 cases and 40,905 deaths as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The Rev. Shane Harris called on San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit to cite organizers of Saturday’s “freedom rally” downtown for violating stay-at-home orders.

• The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will meet for the first time to develop a framework for a phased re-opening of San Diego County’s economy once the threat of COVID-19 has been tamed.

• The founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has sent nearly half a million pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals in the San Diego region, much of it expected to arrive this week.

• COVID-19 has forced a number of San Diego radio personalities to relocate their shows to improvised home studios, unexpectedly resulting in an even deeper connection between on-air talent and listener.

• A San Diego County-based company donated 600 hydration packets to healthcare workers in hard-hit New York with plans to contribute more.

• Trust Restaurant Group announced it will reopen to offer pickup and delivery from their Fort Oak Restaurant in Mission Hills beginning Monday. The menu will include selections from all four of the group’s restaurants.

• The traditional sights and sounds of music, dance and lowrider cars will be missing Saturday in Barrio Logan, but the 50th annual Chicano Park Day will take place via podcast.

• Columnist Joe Nalven writes that based on what we’ve learned during the coronavirus pandemic, society cannot depend on mathematical models to predict the future.

• The president of Northcentral University writes that colleges’ recent move to online, technology-assisted courses is necessary in this crisis, but will not result in genuine distance learning.

