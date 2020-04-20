San Diego’s Economic Recovery Task Force to Hold First Meeting Monday

Share This Article:

The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will meet for the first time Monday to develop a framework for a phased re-opening of San Diego County’s economy once the threat of COVID-19 has been tamed.

The group, which was announced Friday, consists of binational civic and business leaders, representing a variety of industries and institutions, that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how to have the local economy thrive in a business environment so widely impacted by COVID-19.

“This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,” San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said Friday. “We can’t afford to blindly rush into this. We will only reopen when we are convinced that doing so will not endanger more lives.”

The group will develop proposals for:

How to reopen industries affected by COVID-19

Leveraging and delivering stimulus funding effectively

New programs and regulatory relief at the state and federal level

Opportunities for partnership to deliver economic relief initiatives

Complementing and accelerating regional priorities including climate resiliency, infrastructure and housing

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will provide information about the outcome of the first meeting at his daily briefing, scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting comes as San Diego County continues to report slow growth in coronavirus cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County grew by 55 on Sunday to 2,268 but no new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 71 people, county health officials said.

