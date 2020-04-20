Share This Article:

Art of Elan, a San Diego nonprofit that brings classical music to diverse audiences, is presenting a virtual concert at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in honor of both Earth Day and the sport of surfing.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Sounds and Swells” combines classical music by Philip Glass, Lou Harrison, Claude Debussy and other composers with synchronized footage of some of the world’s most magnificent surf breaks, including Nazaré, Teahupo’o and Pipeline.

The concert will feature the Hausmann Quartet in a live performance recorded in April 2019 at Stone Brewing in San Diego.

Concert curator Eric Starr and special guests including professional surfer Leah Dawson will introduce each of the six sets, engaging viewers in an immersive experience.

The concert will be available on Art of Elan’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram channels.

Art of Elan Honors Earth Day and Surfing with Virtual Concert was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: