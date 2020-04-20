Activist to SDPD Chief: Cite Organizers of ‘Freedom Rally’ for Violating Orders

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

The Rev. Shane Harris on Monday called on San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit to cite organizers of Saturday’s “freedom rally” downtown for violating stay-at-home orders.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Harris, leader of the San Diego-based People’s Alliance for Justice, told a sparse news conference that he wasn’t against what the protesters sought — reopening the state economy — but saw white privilege at play.

“If black folks were [demonstrating] in downtown San Diego, don’t you think the police presence would be different?” he asked. “What we saw was racial entitlement at its finest.”

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order, nonessential workers who gather publicly can be fined $1,000 or get six months in jail.

Harris said the almost all-white protest at Broadway and State Street — where few wore face coverings and didn’t socially distance — was an expression of ignorance while “people of color” were showing their intelligence by following state and county orders.

He criticized rally organizers for letting protesters pack together like “sardines at a party” and called on county Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox of the COVID-19 response committee to issue new directives allowing public protests as long as face masks were worn and participants stayed 6 feet apart.

Harris said he spoke to Nisleit on Sunday about the 2-hour downtown rally, where five officers watched from across Broadway and at least one police SUV cruised past the protest with no effort to enforce orders.

He said the police chief conceded in a phone chat that he didn’t expect protesters to gather in such large numbers — hundreds on the street and scores in cars who made repeated passes of the scene near the Westin Hotel and Hall of Justice.

On Monday afternoon, the police and Sheriff’s Department issued a joint release that said in part that they recognize the fundamental First Amendment rights “while balancing it with the need to enforce the public health orders.”

“Both on Saturday and Sunday, the protests remained peaceful and once people’s voices were heard, the protests ended,” the statement said.

Naomi Israel, a lead organizer of the rally, told Times of San Diego on Monday that she didn’t know Harris, adding via Facebook message: “I have been in Sacramento preparing for a protest that is happening now at the Capitol. I haven’t looked into him.”

She said her group was peacefully assembled and “the Constitution cannot be changed or rewritten and protects every citizen of the United States of America,” referring to First Amendment rights to assemble.

San Diego police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which also didn’t intervene in an Encinitas protest Sunday seeking access to beaches, parks and coastal hiking trails.

(In Balboa Park on Saturday, a small group of local residents gathered at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street to protest the city and state shutdown orders — staying a suitable space apart. “We do not believe that the COVID-19 bug represents such an immediate danger to others that constitutional rights should be curtailed,” Bankers Hill resident and event organizer Roger Ogden told City News Service.)

Standing in front of U.S. and California flags set up in a parking lot at 6125 Imperial Ave., Harris also called on county health officials to set up a COVID-19 testing station in southeastern San Diego “immediately, effective today.”

He repeatedly stressed that he didn’t have a political issue with the “freedom rally” (although he thought the Trump flags hurt their cause). In fact, Harris said he quit the Democratic Party and registered no party preference.

But he offered “freedom rally” organizers advice: It would be OK to protest if you issued masks and instructions to socially distance.

He also wanted county officials to balance freedom-of-religion rights with assembly rights by allowing churches to have in-person services (as long as they followed public health directives).

In an email statement, Harris’s group said: “We believe that things would not look the same if it were mostly people of color gathering, noting they would have to pay a fee to the courts if they continue to defy this public health measure.”

At the governor’s noon update Monday, Newsom was asked about the CHP granting permits for a public protest.

“My understanding is the protest that CHP supported has social distancing … that was allowable — on the basis of people being in their vehicles and not congregating as a group,” Newsom said.

But he repeated earlier admonitions: “If you’re going to protest, practice physical distancing. …. Do so in a way that protects not only your health but the health of others.

“I deeply understand people’s anxieties. … We must have a health-first focus if we’re ultimately going to come back economically. The worst mistake we can make is making a precipitous decision based on politics and frustration that puts people’s lives at risk and ultimately sets back the cause of economic growth.”

Updated at 2:36 p.m. April 20, 2020

Activist to SDPD Chief: Cite Organizers of ‘Freedom Rally’ for Violating Orders was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: