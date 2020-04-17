San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 17

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 17.

• There have been 2,087 cases and 63 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 26,182 cases and 890 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 679,374 cases and 34,180 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Comic-Con International on Friday officially canceled Comic-Con 2020, but vowed that the world-famous pop culture event will return to the San Diego Convention Center in 2021.

• Physicians and scientists at UC San Diego Health announced they began a pair of tests to find coronavirus antibodies.

• Times of San Diego’s weekend guide focuses on how to stay entertained — and help struggling arts organizations — during the pandemic.

