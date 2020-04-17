San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 17

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Nearly deserted airport terminal
A nearly deserted terminal at San Diego International Airport, where many shops and restaurants are closed. Courtesy of the airport

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 17.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

There have been 2,087 cases and 63 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

Across California there have been 26,182 cases and 890 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Across the United States, there have been 679,374 cases and 34,180 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Comic-Con International on Friday officially canceled Comic-Con 2020, but vowed that the world-famous pop culture event will return to the San Diego Convention Center in 2021.

Physicians and scientists at UC San Diego Health announced they began a pair of tests to find coronavirus antibodies.

Times of San Diego’s weekend guide focuses on how to stay entertained — and help struggling arts organizations — during the pandemic.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 17 was last modified: April 17th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss