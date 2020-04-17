Families in Need Have Until May 15 to Sign Up for Free Cox Internet for K-12 Students

Share This Article:

Cox Communications will offer online service for low-income families with a student in elementary, middle or high school.

Families impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus have until May 15 to sign up. The plan includes the company’s Connect2Compete service free of charge until July 15.

To be eligible, one student must live at home. The families also must receive benefits from the National School Lunch Program, SNAP or TANF programs or live in public housing. They cannot be current Cox Internet customers.

The offer does not include any deposits or annual contracts. Equipment is provided without additional charges, Cox officials said Friday.

Cox is offering the free service in an effort to help students receiving schooling online due to school closures, according to Pat Esser, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Those signing up for the service also will get download speeds that were doubled to 50 mpbs in mid-March.

“The expansion of the Connect2Compete program into the summer recognizes the reality that our students will need months of continued support to recover academically,” San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten said.

– City News Service

