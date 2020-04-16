San Diego Weekend Guide: April 17-19 – The Play’s the Thing

Share This Article:

Are you so bored spring cleaning actually seems attractive? No? OK, that can be forgiven, but of course.

It’s fortunate, then that the arts community continues to respond, far and wide, to our stay-at-home entertainment (or cleaning avoidance) needs. We’re heavy on the theater this week, as two very different productions stream free this weekend.

But first, tune in Saturday as Lady Gaga, who had been due to release a new album before the coronavirus hit, “curates” One World: Together at Home. The event, featuring pop artists, comedians and Oprah (she stands above all) benefits the World Health Organization and healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus. It will air at 8 p.m. on several major networks, including ABC, NBC, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, and stream as well.

If you’re missing Broadway San Diego, check out Playbill.com, the producer of the programs issued at performances. You may not be able to see any plays in person right now, but Playbill’s site offers up daily doses of everything from current hits on Broadway – like Ain’t Too Proud, the Temptations musical, to chances to participate in read-alongs of productions like Little Women.

Speaking of Broadway smashes, if you favor Andrew Lloyd Webber, a full-length version of his The Phantom of the Opera goes up on YouTube’s “The Shows Must Go On” channel Friday. It’s from the 2011 London production that marked the 25th anniversary of the dark, hypnotic tale.

But if you prefer a less mainstream production, try Michael Urie’s Buyer & Cellar, a one-man show that won a slew of awards after it hit off-Broadway in 2013. Urie, perhaps most widely known his work on Ugly Betty and The Good Wife, will perform the comedy from his own living room. See it on Broadway.com or on YouTube’s Broadway.com channel at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show benefits those left out of work in the theater due to COVID-19.

Locally, one of most beloved venues, the Belly Up, has streams of classic shows for you for a fraction of the usual ticket cost. For $8 a pop you can download performances from a host of artists on the Solana Beach stage, including Toots & the Maytals, Rufus Wainwright, Mick Fleetwood and more.

You’ve been watching a lot of streams, it’s almost certain. How about doing a workout in seven-minute spurts to liven up those old bones ? That’s how the app, Seven, breaks it down. These workouts are perfect for our current needs, as they require no special equipment save for what you might have around the house, like, say, a chair to lean on. Another cool feature – you can choose your style of instructor, on the range from gentle and you-can-do-it to hardcore and drop-down-and-give-me-twenty!

– Staff reports

