Not When But How to Re-open San Diego for Business – Talks Begin Monday

City and county elected officials announced the creation of an advisory group to develop strategies for an eventual phased re-opening of the San Diego economy.

COVID-19 related health orders shut down the region, along with areas across the state since March.

The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group begins meeting Monday, they said. The panel will develop a framework for reopening the region once it is deemed safe.

The group will consist of local “civic and business leaders,” representing a variety of industries. They are expected to offer advice on how to safely reopen for business, and how to support the local economy in such an altered environment.

Joining with Mayor Faulconer @SDMayorsOffice and @SDChamber CEO Jerry Sanders to create Economic Recovery Advisory Group that will help us reopen businesses and put San Diegans back to work. We have to do it safely and smartly and we will! pic.twitter.com/gCPYDixT8t — Greg Cox (@SupervisorCox) April 17, 2020

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation will join in forming the group. Their recommendations will be submitted to regional leaders in conjunction with guidance from public health officials.

“This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,” San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said Friday. “We can’t afford to blindly rush into this. We will only reopen when we are convinced that doing so will not endanger more lives.”

Said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer: “Saving lives, as I think all of you know, has really driven all of our decisions thus far. The same is true here. Everything will be done in coordination from a health and safety standpoint.”

– City News Service

