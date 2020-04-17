Comic-Con 2020 Canceled ‘With Deep Regret’ Amid Pandemic’s Toll on Tourism

Comic-Con International on Friday officially canceled Comic-Con 2020, but vowed that the world-famous pop culture event will return to the San Diego Convention Center in 2021.

Organizers had already canceled WonderCon in Anaheim, but were hoping COVID-19 concerns would lessen by the summer and allow the San Diego event to take place.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year,” Comic-Con said, additing that the decision was made “with deep regret” because of the economic impact on many exhibitors.

Individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund.

The next Comic-Con is now scheduled for July 22-25, 2021. The schedule for the next WonderCon is March 26-28, 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

In conjunction with the cancelation, Comic-Con announced that major renovations planned for the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will be delayed, though the museum is still scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.