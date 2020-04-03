San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 3

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

• There have been 966 cases of coronavirus disease and 16 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 9,191 cases and 203 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Businesses still open and serving the public scrambled to comply with San Diego County’s new health order requiring all employees who interact with the public to wear facial coverings.

• Capt. Brett Crozier was cheered by his crew as he left the coronavirus-wracked aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after being relieved of duty.

• Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla reports that he is off a ventilator and out of intensive care in his battle with deadly coronavirus.

• The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest level since Oct. 21, 2017, amid the pandemic.

• Times of San Diego’s popular weekend guide is all over ideas for stay-at-home entertainment amid the coronavrius pandemic.

• The alternative music venue The Casbah in Little Italy will introduce a YouTube channel with a playlist of past concerts at 1 p.m. on Friday.

