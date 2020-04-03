San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 3

A Pacific Beach lifeguard asks people to leave a boardwal
A Pacific Beach lifeguard asks people to leave a boardwalk area that is closed to the public. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

There have been 966 cases of coronavirus disease and 16 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

Across California there have been 9,191 cases and 203 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

Businesses still open and serving the public scrambled to comply with San Diego County’s new health order requiring all employees who interact with the public to wear facial coverings.

Capt. Brett Crozier was cheered by his crew as he left the coronavirus-wracked aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after being relieved of duty.

Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla reports that he is off a ventilator and out of intensive care in his battle with deadly coronavirus.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest level since Oct. 21, 2017, amid the pandemic.

Times of San Diego’s popular weekend guide is all over ideas for stay-at-home entertainment amid the coronavrius pandemic.

The alternative music venue The Casbah in Little Italy will introduce a YouTube channel with a playlist of past concerts at 1 p.m. on Friday.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

